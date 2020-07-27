Richard P. Pike, 94, Avon

June 5, 1926 - July 23, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Richard P. Pike, age 94 of Avon, who passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.

Richard was born on June 5, 1926 to Sidney and Mabel (Keifer) Pike in St. Charles, MN. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy during WWII. Richard married Jean Olson on June 17, 1950 in Oaklawn, IL. He was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, St. Joseph American Legion Post 328, and Knights of Columbus. He was the president of Wells Fargo Bank in Hastings, MN until he retired in 1987.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jean of Avon; children, Brad (Kathleen) Pike of Maple Grove, Nancy (Jeffrey) Hofmann of Otsego, James (Christine) Pike of Somerset, WI, and Jane Pike (Steve Borndale) of Hastings; and 6 grandchildren.