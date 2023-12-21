Richard H. Engelhart, 73, St. Cloud

August 25, 1950 - December 20, 2023

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud for Richard H. Engelhart, age 73, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Pastor Faith Totushek will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Richard was born August 25, 1950 in Minneapolis to Harold and Dolores (Getten) Engelhart. He grew up farming and raised horses with his mom. Richard was an altar boy at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia and attended Catholic school at St. Peter and Paul in Loretto. He graduated from Cokato High School in 1968. Richard married Carol Hartfiel on October 15, 1982. He was a farmer and also worked at CTS Fabri-Tek for 17 years.

Richard enjoyed traveling to various state and national parks, especially Custer State Park which was his favorite. He also enjoyed traveling to the North Shore and Grand Marais where he loved to listen to the sound of the waves.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of St. Cloud; children, Bobbie (Shawn) Stai of Dassel, Kristie Engelhart (Mike Nistler) of St. Cloud, Joshua (Amber) Engelhart of Foley, and Katie Engelhart of St. Cloud; sisters, Florence (Mark) Rode of Cokato and Margaret (Dale) Cacka of Silver Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents.