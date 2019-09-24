Richard G. Seal, 83, Sauk Rapids

January 15, 1936 - September 20, 2019

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Richard “Dick” Seal, age 83, who died Friday at The Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dick was born January 15, 1936 in Wadena to Glendon and Phyllis (Fratzke) Seal. He served his country in the United States Army from 1960-1962 and was stationed at the Pentagon. Dick married Kay Olhoft on December 1, 1962 and they later divorced. He then married JoAnn Haakonson on July 26, 1987. Dick was a sports writer and announcer who was inducted into the Sports Writers Hall of Fame. He loved watching, coaching and mentoring athletes. Dick was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Sauk Rapids American Legion Post 254.

Survivors include his children, Susan Rivers of Big Lake; John (Lisa) Seal of Clearwater, Joel Seal of Fertile, Nick Seal of Elk River, stepchildren, Steve Haakonson of Ottertail, Dawn (Curt) Dingmann of Sauk Rapids, Michelle Bylander of Ottertail, Jim (Jenny) Haakonson of TX; Jeff Haakonson (Carrie Adams) of St. Cloud, Stacy (Travis) Lund of Foley; 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, JoAnn; son, Terry; brother, Bill; stepsons, David and Haakon.