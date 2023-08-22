Richard Fleigle, 86, Oak Park

June 7, 1937 - August 18, 2023

Richard Fleigle, age 86 of Oak Park passed away August 18, 2023 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Richard John Fleigle was born June 7, 1937 in Oak Park, Minnesota to Bert and Marie (Mohr) Fleigle. He married Betty Peterson on October 31, 1959 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Richard lived most of his life in the Oak Park area. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Galaxy Mechanical for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, auto racing and traveling the country sight seeing. He was a member of the Local 49ers and St. Louis Catholic Church.

He is survived by his sons; Dean (Shelly), Sauk Rapids and Darren of Sartell, grandson, Daniel, and a brother, Dennis (Bonnie), of Big Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty, son, Duane and brothers and sisters: Robert, Paul, Jim, Don, Margaret Nystrom, Mary Otto and Dolores Kosolowski.