Richard E. Schneider, 77, Cold Spring

November 19, 1941 - July 19, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Richard E. Schneider age 77, who died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m.- 11:00 in the church narthex.

Richard was born on November 19, 1941 in Forest Prairie Township, MN to Leander and Catherine (Schutz) Schneider. He married Beverly R. Schreifels on October 21, 1961 in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Richard worked for Cold Spring Granite for 44 years before his retirement in 2004. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed mowing his lawn and the lawns of many people in the community. If you lived on his block, you often woke up to a plowed driveway after a snowstorm. Richard loved cars and trucks, and anything related to them. In his early years, he drove stock cars and loved to race. Later in life, he even enjoyed taking vehicles apart and separating the parts for recycling. Richard would spend hours in his garage, and you would rarely see him sitting down. Even when arthritis and other ailments tried to keep him down, he kept fighting. Richard never complained and always made the best of his situation.

He is survived by his daughters, Leigh Ann (Gregg) Davis, Jodi (Dave) McLeod; grandchildren, Kelly (Justin) Walters, Lauren Davis (Joseph Heinen); his great-grandson, Brayden Walters; his siblings, Donald (Ella) Schneider, MaryAnn (Paul) Kunkel, Mark (Annette) Schneider; sister-in-law, Patti Schreifels.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly; his brother, John Schneider; and his brother-in-law, David Schreifels.