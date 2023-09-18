Richard “Dick” F. Parent, 82, Clearwater

August 28, 1941 - September 13, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Clearwater American Legion Post #323 followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at a later date at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for Richard “Dick” F. Parent, age 82, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake.

Richard Felix Parent was born August 28, 1941 in St. Cloud to Felix and Florence (Neubert) Parent. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Dick married Gloria (Ewer) Hicks on June 17, 2020 in Clearwater. He lived on Rush Lake for 40 years before moving to Clearwater in 2017. Dick was a bartender for 38 years at Al’s in St. Louis Park, retiring in 2009. He was a member of Clearwater American Legion Post #323 and St. Cloud East Side VFW Post #4847. Dick enjoyed bowling, “as a kid I was a good bowler, and as an adult I was a poor golfer”. He also enjoyed golfing and spending winters in Scottsdale, AZ for 12 years. Dick had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria of Clearwater; sisters, Bonnie (Larry) Foltz of Cincinnati, OH and JoAnn Cronin of Maple Grove; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Cronin and Michael Roe.

A special thank you to CentraCare Home Care and Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Dick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Clearwater American Legion Post #323 or CentraCare Home Care and Hospice.