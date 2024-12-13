Richard “Dick” F. Brinker, 90, St. Cloud

April 15, 1934 - December 11, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN, for Richard “Dick” F. Brinker, age 90 of St. Cloud who passed away surrounded by family on December 11 at Quiet Oaks Hospice. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will follow at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4:30PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dick was born on April 15, 1934, to John and Francis (Mackedanz) in Roscoe. He married Mary (Schmitt) Brinker on September 19, 1955 in St. Joseph, and together they raised their family of five children. Dick worked product development and inspection at Frigidaire. He enjoyed playing softball well into his 50’s and golfing even longer. He could be found fishing all summer long or helping anyone in need with building and repairing darn near anything. He was a dedicated member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and men’s group. His humor and comforting demeanor will be dearly missed as a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend to all.

Dick is survived by his children, Chuck (Cindy) Brinker of Cold Spring, Denice Borgen of St. Cloud, Mike (Chris) Brinker of Rice, and Jean (Dan) Eich of St. Joseph; son-in-law, Ray Sobania of St. Cloud; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Art, Joan, John, Dennis and Doris.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; daughter, Barb Sobania; son-in-law, Chuck Borgen; siblings, Gilbert, Della, Ron, Ruth, and Mary Jane.

A sincere thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital, Quiet Oaks Hospice and his granddaughter Heidi Ludivig.