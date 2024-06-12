Richard “Dick” Chalupnik, 80, Big Lake and formerly of Princeton

December 11, 1943 - June 10, 2024

attachment-Richard Chalupnik loading...

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton for Dick Chalupnik, age 80 of Big Lake, MN, and formerly of Princeton, who died on Monday, June 10, 2024, at his home. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, June 27 and one hour prior to service on Friday at the funeral home in Princeton.

Dick was born to Henry and Ann (Privatsky) Chalupnik on December 11, 1943, in Graceville. He worked as a silo builder for Westman for 25 years and then as a custodian for 20 years in Elk River. Dick enjoyed spending time gardening and watching baseball and football. The Twins and Vikings were his favorite teams to watch. He was also a fantasy football enthusiast.

Dick is survived by his children, Jeannie (Robert) Strange of Centennial, CO, David (Tina) Chalupnik of Zimmerman, Scott (Rachael) Chalupnik of Big Lake, Trista (Brent) Chalupnik of Big Lake, and Shane (Lauren) Chalupnik of Port Orchard, WA; sister, Delores Chalupnik of Willmar; 14 grandchildren, TJ, Chelsey, Lucas, Megan, AbbieLou, Zachary, Jasmine, Chase, Blake, Sophia, Ruby, Annabelle, Carson, and Evelyn; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Paisley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Emil Chalupnik.