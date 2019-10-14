Richard Casimir Falen (Falenczykowski), 73, Princeton

February 4, 1946 - October 12, 2019

Richard Casimir Falen (Falenczykowski), age 73, Princeton, MN, son of Casimir and Susan (Sestock) Falenczykowski, born February 4, 1946, lost his battle with cancer and a stroke on October 12, 2019. Richard’s entire life centered on his love of aviation, following in his father’s footsteps, earning his pilot’s license at age 16, gaining his commercial flying license at age 18, and being hired by North Central Airlines as a pilot at age 19. He enjoyed a successful flying career for 35 years as it then became Republic followed by Northwest Airlines, gaining numerous life-long friends among his fellow pilots, as well as many others. His love of flying carried over to the many planes he owned and flew with great finesse, and he was a mentor to anyone who was interested in aviation. Harley Davidson motorcycles and collector cars were also among his favorite things that he and Marge, his wife and also life-long partner since the age of 15, with which they had many unforgettable times together. Richard had a penchant for wanting to relocate every few years so that even his family could not keep track of his current address, but it was an exciting life for both he and Marjorie. He had a great sense of humor, made friends easily, and could always elicit a laugh with his wry humor. He dearly loved all his dogs, especially, Golden Retrievers Shiff and Taz, who are now reunited with him at the other side of the rainbow bridge. Richard and Marge celebrated 52 years of marriage and happiness on September 2, 2019.

In addition to his wife, Richard is also survived by his loving and supportive children, Kimberly Falen, Trinidad, CO, and Joseph (Lee Ann) Falen, Princeton, MN; grandchildren, Anna Kacia Falen, Tucker Falen, McKenzie Riddle, and Mason Riddle; beautiful great-granddaughter, Reyna Claire Falen; siblings, Mary (Jan) Tanghe, Bob Falenczykowski (Cathy O’Meara), Lona Falenczykowski (Tim Scott), and Don (Clova) Falenczykowski; brothers-in-law, Dave (Pat) Puetz, Stephen (Elisabeth) Puetz, Richard (Lonnice) Puetz, and Michael Puetz (recently deceased); also many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.

A sincere thank you to Drs. Jurgens and Hussein, their nurses, and the Fairview Hospice Staff for the excellent care and support Richard received during his illness and final days.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Glendalough State Park, Battle Lake, MN, at a date to be announced when arrangements can be made. Please check this website for further information soon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Ruff Start Rescue, Princeton, MN, or Glendalough Park Partners, Battle Lake, MN.