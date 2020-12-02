Richard Anthony Aschenbrenner, 87, Rice

July 29, 1933 - November 23, 2020

Richard Anthony Aschenbrenner, age 87, of Rice passed away on November 23, 2020. Richard “Dickie” was born July 29, 1933, in Rice, Minnesota, to Alphonse and Helen (Diederich) Aschenbrenner. He lived at “Route One, Rice”—on the same road, three different homesteads—his whole life and died at home surrounded by the love of his family.

Richard was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus Bishop Busch Council 9138. He dutifully ran the family farm when his parents retired, always maintaining a longing to be a woodworker/craftsman. He could fix anything and invented many gadgets of use around the farm and homestead. He enjoyed woodworking, giving a helping hand at church or neighboring farms, playing 500 with his siblings and friends, winning at checkers with the grandsons, challenging himself to raise a watermelon larger than the year before, watching westerns, and listening to polka music. He delighted in being a father and grandfather.

Richard will be deeply missed by Mary, his best friend and loving wife of 59 years. He is also survived by his five daughters: Margaret Aschenbrenner, Theresa Aschenbrenner, Marilyn Seanger, Patricia (Mathew) Montgomery, and Linda (Duane) Kroll; and five grandsons: Kent Seanger; and Adam, Simon, Isaac, and Kaden Kroll; sisters Jacquelyn Barker and Muriel Katona and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Norbert, Roland, Adrian, Alice, Veronica, and John.

Rev. Thomas Becker will preside at Richard’s Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 28, at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice, followed by burial in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please know that with COVID-19, the family understands if you choose to stay home and pray instead of attending. Funeral arrangements by Williams Dingman Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.