Richard, 93, and Helen Kuebelbeck, 89, St. Joseph

Richard Kuebelbeck, 93, St. Joseph

February 17, 1931 - November 24, 2024

Helen Kuebelbeck, 89, St. Joseph

August 18,1935 - November 14, 2024

Our beloved parents, Richard and Helen (Schulte) Kuebelbeck passed away after 71 years of marriage and were lifelong residents in Saint Joseph, MN.

Together they had five children; Joan (Joe) Juline, Bryan (who passed away June 2024, with significant other Tracey Steele by his side) Bruce (Jeannie) Kuebelbeck, Susan (John) Meyer and Marcus (Cheryl) Kuebelbeck; six grandchildren, Kathy Omlid (Kelvin fiancé), Nicolas (Angie) Kuebelbeck, Lindsay (Mike) Brunn, Chad Kuebelbeck, Matthew Baker, Leah (Chris partner) Baker; five great grandchildren, Warner & Rocco Brunn (Lindsay) Conrad and Clara (Nick) and Jayce (Chad).

Helen was born August 18,1935 to Joseph and Gertrude (Pfannenstein) Schulte and passed away on November 14th, 2024 after a lengthy battle with Congestive heart failure.

Richard was born on February 17th, 1931 to Maxwell and Cecelia (Storkamp) Kuebelbeck and passed away on November 24, 2024, 10 days later, from Covid.

Richard lived many years as a welder and business owner, fabricator and inventor. Many times, you would find him in his shop, repairing things for neighbors, family and friends. Or inventing something from a piece of scrap metal.

Helen worked various jobs, daycare provider and the latest until her retirement as hostess at Old Country buffet. It would not be uncommon to see her up at 4 or 5 making caramel rolls or muffins for family and neighbors that would stop by to visit.

Family gatherings were enjoyed with a competitive game of “Wahoo” or a few rounds of shaking dice. Truly family was their greatest joy in life and we, including so many extended families were blessed to share in the warmth and love.

Richard is further survived by brothers and sisters, James (Carol) Kuebelbeck, Jay Kuebelbeck, Carol (Ernie) Opatz, Jennie (Len) Fawn and Mary Johannes.

Waiting at the pearly gates for dad are brothers John (Aldonna) Ken, Allen (Mary) and sisters Ethyl (Art) Meagher, Pauline (Sherburne) Hoover, Marge (Roman) Reber, Helens family has all passed on before her: Leroy (Theresa) Schulte, George (Pollie) Schulte, William (Dorothy) Schulte, Betty (Leander) Roering, Lucille (Richard) Pallow, Rose (Jerome) Reischl.

Richard donated his body to Mayo Clinic for studies and a private memorial service will be held when finalized. Both Richard and Helen chose to have a mass and private memorial service together in the future.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the St. Joseph EMT’s, First Responders, Police Department and neighbor Ryan for their kindness and concern.

Memorials can be donated to the Poor Claires Monastery.

