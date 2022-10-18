Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam

RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam.

Get our free mobile app

The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers.

The police department says if you have received an email from a Rice police officer requesting personal information or payment, do not click on the links or provide information as this is not from them.

The police department says they are working to resolve the issue.