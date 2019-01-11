Rice Mayor Arrested for DUI in School Bus

RICE -- The mayor in Rice is facing DUI and open bottle charges after police say he was waiting to transport kids in a school bus.

The Rice Police Department learned that 46-year-old Erik Bonde had a suspended license. Officers met with Bonde around 1:30 in the afternoon to make sure he was aware that he couldn't drive until it was reinstated. About 90 minutes later, just after 3:00 p.m., police learned Bonde had driven a van-sized school bus to the Rice Elementary school.

Bonde was in the driver's seat when officers made contact with him.

Police noticed signs that Bonde was intoxicated and there was an open bottle in the van. Officers gave Bonde a breathalyzer and arrested him at the scene.

There were no children on the bus when Bonde was driving it.