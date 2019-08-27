Rice Man Charged With Strangling Boy

FOLEY -- A Rice man is charged with assaulting a boy who tried to step in and stop a domestic dispute early Saturday.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Gehlen Jr. is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault.

Rice Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of 3rd Street Southwest around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The woman caller told officers Gehlen had come home after a night of drinking and began arguing with her and yelling at her. That's when a boy in the home got between Gehlen and the woman and told him to stop talking to her that way.

Gehlen is accused of pushing the boy down the stairs, putting him over his shoulder and body slamming him on the ground. Records show Gehlen then put the boy in a chokehold.

The woman said she kicked Gehlen to free the boy and the two victims fled the scene.

Officers arrived shortly after and saw Gehlen inside walking around but not answering the door. The woman gave police permission to a forced entry and Gehlen was arrested.

Police say a preliminary breath test registered a 0.057 blood alcohol level. Police also say Gehlen admitted to choking the boy.

Gehlen is due back in Benton County Court in September.