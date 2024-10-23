Ribbon Cutting Planned for New Fourth Street SE Bridge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a ribbon cutting for the new bridge over Highway 10 in St. Cloud.

Mayor Dave Kleis will conduct a soft ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fourth Street Southeast Bridge on Friday.

The new bridge is part of the Minnesota Department of Transportation Highway 10 and 23 interchange improvement project that will open by November 3rd. The new East Side Crossing bridge has been under construction for two years.

The goals of the project include increased safety for drivers and pedestrians.

The ribbon cutting is at 10:00 a.m. Friday on the southwest side of the bridge.

