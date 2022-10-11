REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!

We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily accessed from Highway 95 sort of by Duelm. Pro tip for those parking: try to find a spot up front! We got caught circling the back couple of rows with a few other folks looking for a spot but everything was full. Lo and behold there were TONS of spots in the first couple of rows... make sure to take a peek!

There are two "halves" to Stoney Brook: the entertainment/maze side and the pumpkin patch side. The entertainment side included multiple corn mazes from beginner to 'extreme,' a huge bounce pad, a small bounce house, playground, corn pit and hay play area.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund PHOTO: Dave Overlund loading...

The cost of admission to the entertainment side cost $10 with kids three and under getting in for free. One of our favorite things about Stoney Brook is the fact that PETS ARE ALLOWED! We brought our pup Snoop with us and he had fun exploring everything as well!

attachment-Snoop loading...

We took on the beginner maze which is supposed to take about 15 minutes to complete (it took us much longer because we were being led by our four year old, but I digress). We heard a rumor that the 'extreme' maze could take multiple hours to finish. Whether that's true or not... I wasn't brave enough to find out.

attachment-IMG_0812 loading...

Our son had a great time on all the activities and really enjoyed the 'train' ride behind the tractor that takes patrons on a tour of the pumpkin patch. Overall, we spent about three hours on this half of the farm and easily could have stayed for a couple more.

The actual pumpkin patch itself was our favorite part. It is a HUGE pumpkin patch full of orange, white and green pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. The pumpkins cost $20 for three pumpkins with 'extra large' pumpkins costing a little more.

attachment-IMG_0830 loading...

Overall we had an awesome day at Stoney Brook Farms! I recommend it!