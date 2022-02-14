Review, Comment on Klein Landscaping Project in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who want to weigh in on the proposed Klein Landscaping development project can do that now.

Comments concerning the scope and accuracy of the Environmental Assessment Worksheet can be addressed through the St. Cloud Planning and Zoning Department.

Anyone interested in seeing the EAW document you can find it at the city Planning and Zoning department and also at the St. Cloud Public Library.

The review and comment on this document will close at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17th.

K & B Properties is planning a mixed-use project across the 42-acre site consisting of 22.9-acres of multi-family housing and 19.1-acres of commercial development. The property is located on the south side of 33rd Street South between the 3700 and 4100 blocks.