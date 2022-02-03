Large Development in South St. Cloud Moving Forward
ST. CLOUD -- A development project in south St. Cloud appears to be moving forward again.
On Monday night the St. Cloud city council will be asked to approve an Environmental Assessment Worksheet for a mixed-use development at Klein Nursery along 33rd Street South.
Back in December of 2019 the city council rezoned the property and adopted a preliminary development plan.
K & B Properties intends to develop a mixed-use project across the 42-acre site including multi-family housing and commercial development. The 33rd Street South frontage is envisioned to include a 60,000 square foot retail building, a 40,000 square foot office building, and several smaller retail buildings. There will also be a 90,000 square foot recreational facility and a 45,000 square foot assisted living facility. The concept plan has four separate apartment buildings on the southern portion of the site next to Neenah Creek Regional Park.