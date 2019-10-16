Rev. William Meyer Schultz, 97, Clear Lake

May 2, 1922 – October 14, 2019

Rev. William Meyer Schultz, age 97, Clear Lake, MN died Monday October 14, 2019 at Cherrywood Assisted Living, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Rev. William Meyer Schultz was born May 2, 1922 in Mapleton, MN to William C. Schultz and Elna E. (Meyer) Schultz. He was baptized in the name of the Triune God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mapleton, MN. He lived in the Mapleton area until moving with his family to the Garden City, MN area. He was instructed in the Lutheran doctrine and then confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church, Vernon Center, MN. William graduated from Garden City High School in 1940, and then attended Mankato State College. He enrolled at Concordia Theological Seminary, Springfield, Illinois and graduated in 1947. On June 8, 1947 he was united in Holy Matrimony with Ethel Ellen Hildenstein at Trinity Lutheran, Springfield, Illinois. Five Children were born to this union.

Pastor Schultz served congregations: Our Savior Lutheran Church, at the Black Hills Ordinance Depot, Igloo, South Dakota; St. John's Lutheran Church, Oberlein, Kansas, and St. Peter Lutheran Church, Monte Vista, Colorado. Following Clinical Pastoral Training at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis and Lutheran Hospital, St. Louis he accepted the call to be hospital and institutional chaplain for the Lutheran Extension Society of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He also served as chaplain at the Neuro Psychiatric Veterans Administration Hospital in Pittsburgh. Following his ministry in Pittsburgh he became the Protestant Chaplain at the Correctional Facility, St. Cloud, Minnesota. He was a professional chaplain of the American Protestant Hospital Chaplains Association and the American Correctional Association. He received The Servus Ecclesiae Christi Award from Concordia Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana. He served as vacancy pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Albany, Minnesota for 30 years.

William, a loving husband and father of five children and their spouses, is survived by William E. and Judy of Clear Lake, MN; David and Kathy of St. Cloud, MN; Maureen of St. Cloud MN: Ellen and Daniel Wagner of St. Cloud MN; and Martin and Maggie of Henning, MN; sister, Eleanor and Willis Boyton; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen, and son, Jonathan.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.