Rev. Arthur A. Vogel, 96, St. Cloud

November 7, 1923 - May 12, 2020

Reverend Arthur Anton Vogel was born on November 7, 1923, in Weisbaden Biebrich, Germany. He was the son of Arthur and Elisabeth Schuld Vogel. Father Vogel attended grade school and high school in Wiesbaden, Germany, and undergraduate studies in Bad Dribung, Germany, and St. John’s University, Collegeville, MN. He received his seminary training at St. John’s Seminary, Collegeville, MN. Father Vogel was ordained to the priesthood by The Most Reverend Peter W. Bartholome, at the Cathedral of Saint Mary, St. Cloud, MN on June 1, 1957. He celebrated his First Mass at the Church of Saint Raymond, Lynbrook, NY on June 9, 1957.

Father Vogel served in the German Army during World War II and was captured in 1943 and held in a prisoner of war camp in Alabama and New Jersey. In the summer of 1946, he was sent to France and released in Germany in August 1946. He immigrated to the United States in 1949 and entered the seminary.

Father Vogel served in the following pastoral assignments in the Diocese of Saint Cloud: associate pastor, St. Mary’s of Mount Caramel, Long Prairie, August 1957-August 1963; pastor, St. Columbkille, St. Wendel, August 1963-October 1968; St. Francis de Sales, Belgrade, October 1968-July 1976; and St. Stephen, St. Stephen, July 1976-July 1994. Father Vogel retired July 6, 1994.

Father Vogel served on the Ecumenical Commission and on the Diocesan Building Commission from 1976 through 1994.

Father Vogel was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Willy and Helmuth Vogel.

Father Vogel died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9am-1pm, at the Cathedral of St. Mary, St. Cloud, MN, followed by a private funeral service with The Most Reverend Donald J. Kettler presiding. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.