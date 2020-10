March 2, 1925 - October 25, 2020

Rev. Arnold “Arnie” C. Rocholl, Jr., 95 of Long Prairie, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in the Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie.

There will be a private graveside service with a memorial scheduled at a future date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.