Retiring Farmers Can Get Help Planning

UNDATED -- A new partnership is working to help retiring farmers get the planning help they need, and connect them with farmers looking to enter the industry.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, and the Minnesota Dairy Initiative have teamed up to provide “Kitchen Table” teams to help farmers navigate transition and succession planning. 

The teams will work with farmers on a first-come, first-served basis and help with property law, leases and other contracts, lending, and more. Plus, farmers looking to exit the business can connect with prospective buyers and farmers looking to enter the industry. 

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation will help all farmers, regardless of their membership status. For details, call Paul Lanoue at 651-768-2100 or paul.lanoue@fbmn.org

Minnesota dairy farmers can work with the Minnesota Dairy Association. Contact Emily Mollenhauer (651) 764-0309 or emmollenhauer@gmail.com for more information.

Farmers can also use the Farmlink program through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to connect retiring farmers with beginning farmers in the state. 

The program will continue to help farmers until the program’s fiscal-year funding runs out or the family is comfortable working on their own.

