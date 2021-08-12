Reserve Officers A Valuable Addition To Waite Park’s Police Staff

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park's new reserve officers have hit the ground running.

The program was created to help with traffic and crowd control at The Ledge Amphitheater and other large events.

Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they have about nine reserve officers who have really embraced their roles.

The reserves have done a great job. They've learned rapidly as we kind of threw them into the deep end of the pool, but they've been handling the crowds and helping people where they need it. They've been a great addition.

A reserve officer is a non-licensed volunteer position. David Miller is one of the new reserve officers. He says he joined the program as a way to give back to the community.

It's been great. The people are really enjoying the venue and to see the support from the community has been great. Lots of words of thanks and other great comments.

Miller says some of their main tasks include directing traffic, monitor the parking lots and trails throughout the venue and help answer questions. He says this has been a rewarding experience.

Bentrud says ideally he would like to have around 15 reserve officers as they expect the amphitheater to grow in popularity in the coming years.

We anticipate the calendar to be full next year with concerts and events. So over the winter we hope to add to our reserve officers and begin the training and orientation so that come spring they are ready to roll.

Bentrud says you don't have to be a Waite Park resident to join their reserve officer program.

If you're interested you're asked to contact the Waite Park Police department at 320-251-6300.

Waite Park Reserve Officers