Researchers Find Link Between Mass Shooting and Alcohol Sales

MADISON, WISCONSIN (WJON News) -- Researchers at the University of Wisconsin - Madison find alcohol sales increase following mass shootings.

The study found alcohol sales in communities hit by mass shootings persist for about two years after the event.

Researchers looked at roughly 320 mass shootings from 2006 to 2019 and then compared alcohol sales from the same time range recorded by the Nielsen Retail scanner database, which tracks over half of national grocery and drugstore sales.

Get our free mobile app

The study found that communities that experienced public mass shootings had around a 3 to 5 percent increase in alcohol sales for two years following the shooting