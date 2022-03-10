Renee Buttweiler, 90, St. Cloud

November 8, 1931 – March 4, 2022

A Mass celebrating the life of Renee Buttweiler, age 90 of St. Cloud, MN will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 11, at St. Mary’s Cathedral lower church in St. Cloud. After a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, Renee died Friday, March 4 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. There will be a visitation at the church at 10:00 AM prior to the Mass. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Renee was born November 8, 1931 in Rockville, MN to Herbert and Frances (Dockendorf) Schneider. She grew up in Rockville where she met Pat Buttweiler and they were married there on July 10, 1954. The couple then moved to St. Cloud where Renee embraced her role as a mother and wife. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud.

Renee was a passionate woman and an athlete. She rode her bike around St. Cloud whenever weather allowed for over forty years. She was never one to remain sitting and always on the go. At forty she took up golf and quickly began to win tournaments. She loved the sport and took to it with ease and confidence. Pat and Renee loved to golf together at Wapicada. In her seventies Renee could be seen rollerblading around the Lake George path with members of the SCSU hockey team. The team often said that they could not believe that a woman of her age could keep up with them! Tennis, swimming, and speed walking were also activities that Renee enjoyed. She loved a challenge. And no matter what the challenge was she threw her entire passion into it; baking, decorating her homes, creating greeting cards for loved ones, crocheting blankets for gifts, and making sure her home was meticulously cleaned and welcoming. There was never a detail that went unnoticed. Renee lived life to the fullest and she will be sorely missed by her family and friends alike.

Renee is survived by her husband, Pat, St. Cloud; her children; Nancy Buttweiler, Hudson, WI; Kate O’Loughlin, Denver, CO; Ruth (Jim) Rice, Hudson, WI; and Peter (Mary Beth) Buttweiler, Rocklin, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her sisters, Doris Smith, Rockville, MN and Barbara (Dave) Guggenberger, Waite Park, MN. Renee was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joan Kowalkowski.

The family would like to give a very sincere “Thank You” to Rose, Beth, Elizabeth and staff from Good Shepherd Memory Lane, Laurie and Kelly Jo from St. Croix Hospice, and the staff at the ACE unit for the care and love that they gave Renee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Poor Claire’s Monastery (Sauk Rapids, MN) or the Good Shepherd Foundation (Sauk Rapids, MN).