Remodel at St. Cloud East Side Target Store Complete [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Newly remodeled just for you, the Target store on the east side of St. Cloud is finally done with some major renovations.

Over the past 13 weeks, the store has added a fresh look to help the overall customer experience.

Store Manager Jason Heuring says it's been several years since the building was last renovated, and they are happen the store was chosen for the upgrades.

Target picked stores that needed the upgrade based upon the community or some other investment opportunities and chose this location, which we are really excited about.

Some of the new concepts inside include enhanced merchandise presentation, updated decor and lighting, and several other amenities.

You're going to notice lights, fresh paint, a lot of elevated displays. Our fitting room now has a nursing room. We'll have a quicker Order Pickup service and we'll see an elevated experience in food and cosmetics.

The remodel was part of Target's corporate plan to invest billions of dollars into renovating more than 1,000 stores across the country by the end of 2020.

Heuring says the feedback has been welcoming and they are looking forward to showing off their new home.