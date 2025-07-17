July 28, 1963 – July 16, 2025

Rich passed away on July 16, 2025, with his family at his side after fighting a hard battle with cancer and its complications.

Richard John Thornton, Jr. (Rich) was born on July 28, 1963, to Virginia Marilyn Thornton (Elliott) and Richard John Thornton of Novi, MI., who preceded him in death.

Rich loved the outdoors, he loved snowmobiling, fishing, bicycling and riding his side- by -side on the trails and dirt roads around Minnesota. He worked 20 years at Philips Recycling (Northern Metals) in St. Cloud, MN where he was known for his aluminum cowboy hardhat and his love of pigeons and his dogs. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pamela Thornton; stepsons, Sean Dailey, Chad Dailey (deceased 2010); sister, Lynn Wilson; sister -in- law, Teresa Hum (Warren Hum); brother-in-law, Ed Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, and step nieces.