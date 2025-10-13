February 12, 1932 - October 7, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lucille “Lucy” Lochen, age 93, of Pearl Lake (Marty), MN, who departed this life on October 7, 2025. Lucy was born on February 12, 1932, in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and Margaret (Schnettler) Raymond.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 13, 2025, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be prior to mass at the church from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lud, in November 2023, sister, Lorraine Nolden and brothers, Gene and Les Raymond.

Lucille (Raymond) married Lud Lochen on May 21, 1955, at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. They moved to Marty where they began their life together on the farm. Lucy devoted her life and talents to being a farm wife, homemaker and mother.

Lucy is survived by her five children: Lyle (Lori) Lochen, Lisa (Greg) Linde, Vic (Debbie) Lochen, David (Jayne) Lochen, and Keith (Brenda) Lochen. They were blessed with 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She lived life with a spark that could never be dimmed – spicy in spirit and wit, and unafraid to tell it like it was. Those who knew her were blessed by her fierce love, which she gave generously and without condition.

Lucy was known for her open door and even more, an open heart. Lucy welcomed everyone in with warmth, laughter and a plate of something homemade.

Lucy will be remembered for her love of gardening along with harvesting and preserving all the produce. More than anything, she will be remembered for the way she made people feel valued, cared for and deeply loved. Rest in God’s peace Lucy - your spirit and love will live on in the lives of your family.