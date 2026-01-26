October 26, 1952 - January 20, 2026

Memorial services will be 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Jane Ludwig, 73 of St. Cloud who died Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. John Schmidt, C.SS.R. will officiate and burial will be at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in New Hope on a later date. Visitation will be 1.5 hours prior. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jane was born October 26, 1952 in Minneapolis to Edward & Anne (Klis) Piekarczyk. She was a 1970 graduate of St. Anthony Village High School. In her professional life, she took great pride in working for Hennepin County as both a legal secretary and judicial clerk for 30 years until her retirement. She resided for many years in Blaine, and following retirement, moved to the St. Cloud area.

Jane was incredibly bright, had an infectious laugh, beautiful sparkling eyes and effortless style. She enjoyed spending time sitting in the sun, cooking, gardening and reading. But most of all, she loved her family. Her favorite was spoiling them on Christmas. Her house was full of beautiful decorations, festive games, incredible food, and gifts that were wrapped with elaborate bows. Christmas with Jane was an experience, and created memories to cherish forever.

Jane is survived by her children, Edward Ludwig of Maple Grove; Amie (Nate) Grove of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Owen & Bennet Grove, Taylor & Payton Ludwig, brothers, Mike (Carole) Baker of Blaine; Gary Piekarczyk of Brooklyn Center; nephew, Joe (Tracy) Baker; nieces, Liz (Jason) Johnson & Katie Peterson, along with many cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the compassionate care providers at Serenity Place, Country Manor, The Sanctuary and Benedictine Assumption Home.