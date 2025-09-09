March 26, 1946 - July 23, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 12, 2025, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake, MN for Richard “Dick” Kunkel, age 79, of Fairfax, Virginia, who died suddenly on July 23, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, at the church.

Dick was born in St Cloud, Minnesota to John and Rose (Nistler) Kunkel. Dick was the youngest of ten children and grew up on a farm in Pearl Lake (Marty) Minnesota, attended Holy Cross grade school and lived with his brother Al and his wife Joan while attending high school in Saint Michael, Minnesota. After high school, he attended Nazareth Hall seminary for a year, then attended and graduated from the College of St. Thomas in 1968 with a BA in psychology. He became a VISTA volunteer in West Virginia from 1968 - 1970, then traveled Europe for six months. When he returned to the states, he was employed as a counselor by Boys and Girls Homes of Montgomery County, Maryland. From 1973-1975 he attended the Catholic University of America, National Catholic School of Social Services, in Washington D.C., graduating in 1975. After receiving an MSW, he was employed by KHI services in Montgomery County, Maryland, as a family therapist, and then Director of their treatment facility for adolescent girls.

In 1978 he went to work for the Mount Vernon Community Mental Health Center, served in various capacities, before transferring to Alcohol and Drug Services (ADS) of the Fairfax- Falls Church Community Services Board, eventually becoming the Director. In 2002, he retired from Fairfax County and went to work for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services as Director of their Substance Use treatment programs. In that capacity he worked closely with the Montgomery County Circuit Court to develop the Adult Drug Court program. Dick retired from Montgomery County in 2012 but continued to work as a consultant for the rebuild of the Avery Road Treatment Center and the ADA remediation of two other facilities on the Avery Road campus.

In retirement, Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. His most recent adventure was a month-long trip to England with Linda and close friends. He was devoted to family and friends and brought warmth and humor wherever he went. Everyone who knew Dick loved him for his quick wit, verbose Christmas letters, kind heart, and gift for conversation, and he made everyone feel at home in his presence.

Dick is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Brian Kunkel (Catherine Shores) and Samantha Tolan (Jay Tolan); his beloved granddaughters, Beckett and Devyn Tolan; sister, Sylvia Winkelman; 26 nephews and nieces, and their children scattered throughout the country.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Kunkel and eight of his siblings: Walburga Wicker, Lorraine Jones, Clara Donna Grams, Alvin Kunkel, Andrew Kunkel, Alphonse Kunkel, Virginia Kunkel, and Jack Kunkel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potomac Healthcare Foundation (checks payable to “Potomac Healthcare Foundation” and mailed to Avery Road Treatment Center, c/o Meghan Westwood, 14703 Avery Road, Rockville, MD 20253). Dick was instrumental in establishing the Avery Road Treatment Center, which offers medical detox, intermediate care, and outpatient mental health and substance use treatment.

Contributions may also be made to the ConnerStrong Foundation (https://connerstrongfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/ or by check to “ConnerStrong,” 6914 Vantage Drive, Alexandria, VA 22306) to support youth mental health services in the DMV.