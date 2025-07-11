July 19, 1975 - July 4, 2025

Carre O’Connor (Fladung) 49, passed away at CIMA Hospital in San Jose, Costa Rica on Thursday, July 4, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer complicated by sepsis.

She was born July 19, 1975, to John and Audrey (Schneider) Fladung in St. Cloud where she grew up and graduated from Apollo High School. She attended Normandale College in Minneapolis.

Carre’s legacy lives on in the countless lives she touched with her gracious, caring heart and generous spirit. She was a lighthouse to many—always shining, always guiding, and always helping others.

On March 3, 2012, Carre married the love of her life, Patrick O’Connor in Coronado, CA. They shared their days between Minneapolis and Costa Rica.

To cherish her memory, she is survived by her husband, Patrick O’Connor of Minneapolis; stepchildren, Patrick Jr. (Chai) of San Francisco, Sam (Jodie) of Scotland, and Patricia of San Francisco; and grandchildren, Riaan and Ciaran, also of San Francisco; her parents, John and Audrey Fladung of St. Cloud; brothers, Mark (Tess) Fladung of Reno and Michael Fladung of Costa Rica; nephew, Justin Cheney (Ashley) of Hibbing; nieces, Nicole Gappa (Franklin) of Chicago and Cassandra Meuffels (Thomas) of Lester Prairie; grandnephew, Oliver Meuffels, also of Lester Prairie; childhood best friend, April Pralle Adams; and many other beloved relatives and friends.

Carre loved the water, whether it was the ocean or a lake. As a proud member of the Wayzata Yacht Club, she deeply valued her time and conversations on the water with sailing partners who became lifelong friends. She cherished family traditions, especially annual trips to Cotton Lake, Minnesota, where she found profound happiness fishing with her dad and brothers. One of her great joys was traveling with her husband to visit his children and grandchildren; a family she was so proud to be part of.

Later in life, she spent many days at her home in Costa Rica, surrounded by the beauty of the landscape

and the closeness of cherished friends.

Losing Carre has created a shift in this world that none of us can fully understand yet; but we feel it. It’s there, unmistakable, and sad. The grief is heavy, confusing, and vast—and yet, it’s filled with so much love.

“The Lord is my shepherd… he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul.” – Psalm 23

We take comfort in knowing that Carre is now in the arms of the Lord, surrounded by light and peace; two things she brought to others in this life.

The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.