August 10, 1941 - August 18, 2025

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Carol J. Durand, age 84, who passed away peacefully Monday, August 18, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. David Hinz will officiate. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 26, 2025 and one hour prior to service, at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Carol was born August 10, 1941 in St. Cloud to John and Ida (Blaske) Neubert. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1959. She lived in St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids and various other places but loved to call Sauk Rapids home. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids. Carol worked in customer service and operated the Laker Inn Restaurant in Maple Lake. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Minnesota Vikings. Carol loved her children, Christmas, watching movies, working on jigsaw puzzles, coloring, reading a good book and working on ceramic projects. She enjoyed bowling and singing in the choir.

Carol is survived by her children, Chuck (Yannick) Hurry of New Brighton, Todd (Sherry) Jones of Buffalo, Lonnie (Lynn) Durand of Waynesville, MO, Julee Weber (Duane Johnson) of St. Cloud, Julie (Randy) Weege of Delano, Jason (Nicole) Durand of St. Cloud, Kristopher Durand of St. Cloud; 9 grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; sister, Dolores Barbarossa-Krafnick of St. Cloud; brother, Marvin (Jan) Neubert of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don, Vern and Jake; and an infant brother, Leon.