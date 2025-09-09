November 2, 1929 - August 22, 2025

William J. Wimmer (Bill), born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on November 2, 1929, to Leona and William Wimmer, gained his angel wings on August 22, 2025. He was 95.

A successful pharmacist and businessman for more than five decades, Bill was a loving husband to Kathleen (Katie), his wife of 60 wonderful years who predeceased him, a devoted father to their children Willie (Sarah), Wendy Spencer, Michelle Tentis and Pat (Diane), grandfather to their nine grandchildren, Jimmy, Joey, Zach, Leah, Brooke, Jennifer, Sally, Jake and Ben and great-grandfather to Stella, a loyal friend to many and an active and influential member of his church and community.

A graduate of Cathedral High School Class of 1947, Bill went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Minnesota in 1952. After serving his country in the U.S. Army as an Osaka Hospital pharmacist, he returned to Minnesota, where he purchased Goodrich Pharmacy and the Anoka residence he would call home for more than 30 years. His tenure as “most-eligible-bachelor-in-town” ended when Katie Neutzling swept him off his feet, and the rest, as they say, is history. They married in 1962, settling into a wonderful life filled with memorable family times and gathering with relatives, neighbors and friends.

Bill was the Godfather of modern-day Goodrich Pharmacy and helped shape the growth and revitalization of Anoka’s downtown area. Over time Bill expanded the business, constructing a new pharmacy building adjacent to the local clinic, opening The Emporium, a Hallmark, candy and gift store and eventually adding multiple pharmacy locations. It was truly a family business, with Katie at the helm of The Emporium and each of the children working there over the years.

Bill and Katie were blessed with many life-long friends, and neighborhood gatherings were legendary … as were Bill’s grilled burgers. Faith, family and friends were everything, and whether it was holidays or dinner parties on River Lane, hunting or fishing with his buddies, traveling with Katie or annual trips to sunny Hawaii, it was all about being with the people he loved. In 1991, after many years of summers at Pearl Lake, Bill and Katie moved to the lake full-time, where they spent the next 30+ years enjoying countless gatherings and making wonderful memories. After retirement, they spent winters in Bradenton, Florida, golfing, swimming and, as the continued consummate hosts, entertaining the people they loved.

A man of great faith, Bill was active in St. Stephens Catholic Church and School, serving on several committees. By his example, he instilled in his family his love of God and his commitment to the service to others. He will be remembered for his generosity, honesty, work ethic and his love of and devotion to family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN, on Friday, September 12, 2025, at noon. Visitation is from 11am until noon.

Mass will be followed by internment at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud and a celebration of life at 3pm at the Great Blue Heron in Cold Spring.

On September 14, 2025, we will celebrate the lives of Bill and Katie Wimmer at Greenhaven Golf and Banquet Center in Anoka, MN from noon until 3pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of the following organizations or the charity of your choice:

St. John’s University -- https://connect.csbsju.edu/register/sju_gift

Stephens Catholic School -- https://ststephenschool.org

Totino-Grace Highschool -- https://www.totinograce.org