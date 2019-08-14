Remember Me Patio Party in St. Joe Tuesday [PODCAST]

The 5th annual Remember Me Patio Party to benefit the Alzheimer's Association will take place Tuesday August 20th from 5-8 p.m. at Thomsen's Garden Center in St. Joseph. Charlie Spanier from the Green Mill joined me on WJON today to talk about the event and to discuss his personal connection with Alzheimer's disease.

Paul "Stretch" Diethelm will be performing during the event. Food that will be served include ribs, chicken, steak and more. Cost to attend is $100. Learn more here.