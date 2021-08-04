Green Mill Hosting Event to Benefit Alzheimer’s Disease

The Green Mill is bringing back the "Remember Me Patio Party" this year after it was postponed last year due to COVID-19. The event this year will take place Tuesday August 10th from 5-8 p.m. Jill Welch of the Green Mill and Charlie Spanier formerly of the Green Mill joined me on WJON today. Charlie says they are excited to bring back the event this year which benefits the Alzheimer's Association. More than 5 Million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. Both of Charlie's parents had Alzheimer's disease which was his motivation to start this event more than 6 years ago. This is the 6th year of the event.

Jill Welch is the General Manager at Green Mill in St. Cloud. She says they will be using both their patio and a portion of their indoor seating for the event. Jill says they will have music, games, a live auction, drinks and some unique food. Tickets are still available for the event by calling 320-259-6455. Learn more by going to the St. Cloud Green Mill facebook page.

If you'd like to hear my conversation with Charlie and Jill you can listen to it below.