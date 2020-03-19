Relief Fund Established for People Impacted by COVID-19

ST. CLOUD -- A relief fund has been set-up to help our fellow central Minnesotans who have been affected by COVID-19. The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has established the Central Minnesota Response Fund.

You can make a financial contribution to the fund

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation will work with local agencies to identify the greatest needs of the community and distribute the funds to local nonprofits, governmental and faith-based organizations.

There is also a statewide relief fund being operated by the Minnesota Council on Foundations and the St. Paul and Minnesota Community Foundation. For more information on this fund, visit https://mcf.org/minnesota-disaster-recovery-fund-coronavirus.