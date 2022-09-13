SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday.

The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m.

Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Our first lap after our opening ceremony is all about our survivors. We super encourage the survivors to come out, we have an area for them to gather in. The survivors' lap is followed by our caregivers because there is no survivor out there that will tell you they did it on their own.

At 7:00 p.m. there will be messages to heaven, followed by the lighting of the luminary at 8:30 p.m., and then the closing ceremony at 10:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public, the teams will be playing fundraising. games to help raise money, and food trucks will be on sight.

Get our free mobile app

This Relay for Life event used to be at Apollo in June, but this is the second year now that they've held it in September at the Sartell Community Center.