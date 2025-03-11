Reggie V. Malikowski, 48, Becker

June 7, 1976 - March 7, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Reggie Malikowski, age 48, who passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 7, 2025 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Rev. Doug Vagle will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services Wednesday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Reggie was born June 7, 1976 in St. Cloud to Vern and Judy (Hansen) Malikowski. He married the love of his life, Molly Stubbs on June 12, 2010 in Foley. Reggie lived in Sherburne County most of his life, and in Becker the last seven years. He was a self-employed truck driver. Reggie enjoyed the outdoors, fires, sand volleyball, trap shooting with his sons, dancing with his daughter, watching and encouraging his boys in wrestling, moto cross, camping, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was a wonderful provider, could fix anything, and took pride in all he did. Reggie had a great work ethic, which he passed down to his children. He taught them everything he knew. Reggie was able to make an entire room laugh with his quick wit and his sarcastic humor. His dog and companion, Penny will also miss time spent with him.

Survivors include his loving wife, Molly of Becker; children, Caleb Kull (Haley Saxton) of Sartell, Reed, Aaron, Ryan, and Shelby Malikowski all of Becker; parents, Vern (Linda) Malikowski of Rice and Judy (Tom) Schmidt of Clear Lake; siblings, Travis Malikowski of Idaho, Christina (Steve) Lehr of Bowlus, Jeff (Une) Solorz of Sauk Rapids, Jessica (Derek) Cooley of Sturgin, MO, and Toni Schmidt (Mark St. Cyr) of Becker; mothers and fathers in-law, Rod (Cathy) Stubbs of Becker, Pam Groethe (Chris Perrier) of St. Cloud; sisters-in-law, Emily (Nate) Long of St. Cloud, Abbey (Dan) Vadner of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Eric Christiansen of Freeport; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.