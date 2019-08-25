Red Light Violation Causes Two-Vehicle Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue and West St. Germain Street.

The St. Cloud Police Department says a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Antonio Evans, was going west on West St. Germain Street when it entered the intersection on a red light and hit a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Michael Paetznick of St. Cloud that was going north on 10th Avenue.

Authorities say Evan's vehicle then went over the curb and crashed into the U.S. Bank building. Evans was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of a medical condition authorities say may have contributed to the crash.

Police say he was also cited for a red light violation and no proof of insurance. Paetznick was not hurt in the incident.