Red Cross Honors Area Residents For Outstanding Volunteer Work

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Six area residents have been honored for their outstanding volunteer work with the American Red Cross. The Northern and Central Minnesota branch of the American Red Cross honored its outstanding volunteers of the year at ceremonies in Waite Park and Osakis.

Deb Keiser of St. Cloud was honored for her 40 years of service and St. Cloud's Heather Mayer as Community Ambassador Volunteer of the Year. Also honored were Terry Sluss of St. Cloud for his decades of humanitarian service, Curtis Ghylin of Sauk Rapids for support to local military programs, Cold Spring's Michael Hoffman as the Exceptional Leadership Volunteer, and Nate Russell of Becker as Regional Communications Volunteer of the Year.

The branch recognized the crucial role volunteers play in supporting all the Red Cross's initiatives such as disaster response, blood collection, and community preparedness programs. Other volunteers recognized include:

Steve Hartman - Elk River, for 35 years of service.

Alexandria chapter of the Red Cross Gray Ladies

Kandiyohi County Emergency Management, Community Partner of the Year.

Ruth Steidl - Alexandria, Biomedical Volunteer of the Year

Kathy Johnson - Osakis, Disaster Cycle Services Volunteer of the Year

Joyce Beck - Glenwood, New Volunteer of the Year.

