Red Cross Entering April Donors Into Indy 500 Drawing

UNDATED -- The American Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR to help "refuel" the blood supply in the "race to save lives".

During the month of April, blood donors will be automatically entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also be giving away five $1,000 gift cards to a merchant of your choice.

The Red Cross says you can schedule an appointment by downloading the blood donor app, by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The St. Cloud Area Blood Donation Center at 1301 West St. Germain Street is always taking appointments, but extra donation clinics have been scheduled.

-- St. Cloud State University on 4/1 10:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.

-- St. Wendelin Church, Luxemburg on 4/2 11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.

-- Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud on 4/6 1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.

-- River of Life, Sauk Centre on 4/5 1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.

-- Shepherd of the Pines, Rice on 4/12 1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.