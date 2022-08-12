Red Cross Offers Prizes To Donate Blood

UNDATED -- In order to avert a blood shortage, the American Red Cross is asking for more donors in August.

As an incentive, the Red Cross is offering a chance to win fuel for a year to anyone who donates this month. In addition, all donors will get a $10 e-gift card.

Officials say while about 62% of Americans are eligible to give blood, only about 3% do.

The Red Cross is planning community blood drives throughout the region. To see the latest schedule, click here.

To make an appointment to donate blood:

download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App

visit RedCrossBlood.org

call 1-800-RED-CROSS

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device

To save time at the donation site, donors can fill out the health history questionnaire online using RapidPass. For more information, click here.