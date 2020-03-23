Camp Ripley Holding Blood Drive

Tim Boyle, Getty Images

LITTLE FALLS -- You can help save a life by donating blood in Little Falls this week.

The American Read Cross is holding a blood drive at Camp Ripley on Thursday.

The blood drive will be help inside the Old Armory Building between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and appointment slots are still available.

The Red Cross is in extreme need of blood donations as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a severe shortage across the country.

You can make an appointment on the Red Cross website or by contacting Camp Ripley's Sgt. Wensmann at 320-616-2715.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Blood Drive, Camp Ripley, Red Cross
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top