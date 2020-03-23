Camp Ripley Holding Blood Drive

LITTLE FALLS -- You can help save a life by donating blood in Little Falls this week.

The American Read Cross is holding a blood drive at Camp Ripley on Thursday.

The blood drive will be help inside the Old Armory Building between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and appointment slots are still available.

The Red Cross is in extreme need of blood donations as the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a severe shortage across the country.

You can make an appointment on the Red Cross website or by contacting Camp Ripley's Sgt. Wensmann at 320-616-2715.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app