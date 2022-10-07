New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley

New Training Facility for First Responders at Camp Ripley

Camp Ripley

CAMP RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A new state-of-the-art training facility officially opened Thursday at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls.

It will give firefighters and other first responders the training they need to protect their community. Drills and exercises will include simulated responses to rail car leaks, pipeline incidents, tanker truck crashes, and other hazardous transportation scenarios.

Camp Ripley
loading...

Twenty railroad companies transport hazardous materials and other cargo on 4,000 miles of rail line in Minnesota every day. Trucking companies regularly move hazardous materials across the state's freeways, highways, and interstate systems.

Get our free mobile app
Semi
loading...

Construction on the five acre facility began last year. The first training event will be this weekend with the State Emergency Response Teams.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: Camp Ripley
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON