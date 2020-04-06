Prescribed Burns Getting Underway at Camp Ripley

CAMP RIPLEY -- Expect to see and smell smoke near Camp Ripley this spring as crews start their annual prescribed burns.

This year, Camp Ripley will conduct hazard mitigation burns for potential risk areas only. In past years, as many as 17,000 acres would be intentionally burned. This means the size of the burns will be considerably smaller this spring.

The deliberately set fires will remove fuel needed for grass fires and reduce the risk of wildfires during training exercises.

Camp Ripley is scheduled to start the prescribed burning Tuesday.

