Prescribed Burns Planned for Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Don't be alarmed if you see smoke and flames along some highways in central Minnesota the next couple of weeks. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is conducting prescribed burns through mid-October.

The burns will take place along the Lake Wobegon Trail near I-94 in West Union and Osakis, along Highway 55 near Belgrade, and along Highway 10 near the St. Cloud Travel Information Center.

The work should not impact traffic, but you're advised to be prepared to slow down if necessary.

There is no need to report the fires as the prescribed burns are conducted by trained crews during optimal weather conditions.

The burns are designed to preserve native grasses and vegetation which treats stormwater runoff, prevents snowdrifts, and reduces mowing.