State Investigation: Ripley Construction Workers Owed $54K in Back Wages

LITTLE FALLS – Two construction companies have agreed to pay $54,000 in back wages to workers involved in a roof replacement project at Camp Ripley in 2018 and 2019.

Investigations by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry found that the companies misclassified workers on the project and paid them less than the prevailing wage rate.

Azure Construction of Detroit Lakes agreed to pay $35,727.08 in back wages owed to nine construction workers. Western Products of Moorhead agreed to pay $18,779.09 in back wages owed to 11 workers.

Prevailing wage is the minimum hourly wage employers must pay their employees performing construction work on projects funded in whole or in part with state dollars.

"Skilled construction workers involved in state-funded projects must be paid the appropriate prevailing-wage rate based on the services they perform,” said Roslyn Robertson, DLI commissioner.

Officials say contractors planning to bid on state-funded projects should contact the Department of Labor and Industry with questions before bidding or entering into construction contracts.