Minnesota’s Minimum Wage Increases in 2025

Lee Voss - WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minnesota workers who make minimum wage will be getting a raise after the holidays.

Starting January 1st, minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation and become $11.13 an hour for all employers. That includes large and small employers and youth wages.

The current large employer hourly wage is $10.85. All businesses will be required to pay $11.13 an hour.

The law still allows for a 90-day training wage for workers under the age of 20. The hourly training wage will go from $8.85 to $9.08.

Large and macro employers in Minneapolis and St. Paul will go from $15.57 to $15.97 next year.

