Minnesota’s Minimum Wage to Rise January 1st, 2025
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry is reminding employers ahead of January 1st that new minimum-wage rates will be going into effect.
The 2024 legislature revised the law to remove the reduced minimum wages for small employers so that the minimum wage rate will be $11.13 for all employers including J-1 visa wages for hotels, motels, and lodging businesses. The changes also include workers under 18-years-old.
The inflationary wage adjustment will go into effect on January 1st, 2025.
Employers are also reminded that Minnesota law requires a state-mandated poster to be posted in an area where employees can easily see them and written notice must be given to employees of a pay rate change before that change takes effect.
