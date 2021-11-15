Archers Experience Success At Annual Camp Ripley Deer Hunt

LITTLE FALLS -- The Minnesota DNR says archery hunters had a strong harvest at a deer hunting event at Camp Ripley last month.

Nearly 2,000 hunters harvested 273 deer during the three day event near Little Falls from October 29th-31st.

Dr. Bill Faber is the head of the Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program. He says the event was changed from a single day to a three-day event due to the anticipated lower harvest numbers.

With a robust deer herd at Camp Ripley, hunters still experienced about 14% success, well above the long-term average of 9% for the hunt.

The DNR says the largest deer recorded was an 11-point buck shot by Anthony Swenson of Waconia.

Last year, 1,846 hunters harvest 310 deer over two, two-day hunts.

The DNR coordinates the hunt in collaboration with Central Lakes College Natural Resources Program and the Department of Military Affairs, which managers the 53,000 acre military reservation.

 

